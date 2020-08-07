Truist Securiti Weighs in on Leidos Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Leidos in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

Leidos stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.05. Leidos has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,617,000 after buying an additional 470,766 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 780,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,559,000 after purchasing an additional 335,288 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 828,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,896,000 after purchasing an additional 281,042 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,351,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $857,052,000 after purchasing an additional 203,629 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

