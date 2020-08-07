Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Provenire Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 46.0% in the first quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 304.6% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 2,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.4% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,249.02.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,225.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,955.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,352.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

