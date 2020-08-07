TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.03. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

In other news, SVP Jon Pereira sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $26,955.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,822 shares in the company, valued at $228,625.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $78,034.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,496.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,401 shares of company stock valued at $136,163. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,074,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,245,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,888,000 after purchasing an additional 456,608 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 578,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 147,843 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.