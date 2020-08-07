TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Trading Down 13.3%

TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) shares dropped 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRKNY)

Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed line and Mobile. It offers local, national, international, and mobile telecommunication services; Internet products and services; and call center and customer relationship management, and technology and information management services.

