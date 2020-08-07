U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for U.S. Silica in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). B. Riley also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLCA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

SLCA stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $13.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.58 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 40.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 14.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

