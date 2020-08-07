UChain Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One UChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. In the last seven days, UChain has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. UChain has a total market capitalization of $66,873.17 and approximately $8,730.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.04 or 0.01971702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00086530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00190381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00110750 BTC.

UChain Token Profile

UChain’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official website is uchain.world. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem.

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

