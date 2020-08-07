UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €9.50 by Credit Suisse Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €9.50 ($10.67) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

UCG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.11) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €8.70 ($9.78) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.11) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.11) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.12 ($11.37).

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($20.65).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

