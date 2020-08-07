Unikoin Gold Market Cap Reaches $1.54 Million (UKG)

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Unikoin Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Kucoin, OKEx and DDEX. Unikoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $5,823.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unikoin Gold has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.41 or 0.01975033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00084707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00191030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00111257 BTC.

About Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,397,371 tokens. Unikoin Gold’s official message board is unikrn.com. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com.

Buying and Selling Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex, DDEX, Kucoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unikoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unikoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

