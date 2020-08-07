Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Shares Up 6%

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.34, 317,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 390,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Several research firms recently commented on AUB. Compass Point upgraded Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stephens upgraded Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,527,652.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $139,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 511,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,125.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,320 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,327,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 68,284 shares during the period.

Union Bankshares Company Profile (NYSE:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

