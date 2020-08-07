Unique Fabricating (UFAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Unique Fabricating has set its Q2 2020

IntraDay guidance at EPS.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter.

UFAB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 1,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,610. Unique Fabricating has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

