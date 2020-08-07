United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Trading Up 5.8%

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) shares were up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $28.55, approximately 456,449 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 771,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Raymond James cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Bankshares news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 45.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

