United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd.

TSE:UNC traded up C$0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$94.00. 741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614. United Co.s has a twelve month low of C$74.80 and a twelve month high of C$101.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$92.16.

Get United Co.s alerts:

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.