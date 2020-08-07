United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

United Community Banks has raised its dividend by an average of 126.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. United Community Banks has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

United Community Banks stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

