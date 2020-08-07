United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.58 Million

Analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report $167.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.40 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $148.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $636.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.80 million to $652.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $641.43 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $657.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million.

UCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 30.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,832,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,871,000 after purchasing an additional 431,546 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in United Community Banks by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in United Community Banks by 7.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

