Universa (UTNP) 1-Day Volume Hits $54,059.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Universa has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $54,059.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Ethfinex. In the last week, Universa has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.85 or 0.01969346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00083686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00191850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00111351 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.