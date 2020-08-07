Universal Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:UVV)

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Universal has raised its dividend by an average of 42.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE UVV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.33. 8,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,556. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. Universal has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $632.09 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

