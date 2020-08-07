Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,454,469.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,090,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,882,000 after acquiring an additional 47,092 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 257,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $20,667,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $132.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88. The firm has a market cap of $983.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $102,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,682,542.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $68,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,318. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

