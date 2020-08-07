Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

UTI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. 472,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,313. The company has a market cap of $247.43 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 29,442 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $223,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 391,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 41,475 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $292,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,861. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

