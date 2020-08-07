Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s previous close.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $275,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,699,854.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $335,373.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,754,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,903 shares of company stock valued at $781,417. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 17.5% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 547.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 148,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.