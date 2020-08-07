Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.75. Ur-Energy shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 26,470 shares.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.57 million and a P/E ratio of -15.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.69.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.