Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Gecina (NYSE:GECFF) Critical Survey

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Urban Edge Properties and Gecina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 0 3 0 2.50 Gecina 0 2 3 0 2.60

Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus price target of $13.55, suggesting a potential upside of 27.47%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than Gecina.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Gecina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $387.65 million 3.20 $109.52 million $1.16 9.16 Gecina $754.39 million 12.46 $1.70 billion N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Urban Edge Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 34.69% 13.10% 4.54% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Gecina on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

