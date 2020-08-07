Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Short Interest Update

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.

URGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

URGN opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $470.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.58. Urogen Pharma has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.17). Research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the first quarter worth $4,831,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 29.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 25.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

