Urovant Sciences (UROV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Urovant Sciences to post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.43). On average, analysts expect Urovant Sciences to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UROV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 42,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,151. Urovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

UROV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Urovant Sciences from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

