Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.72 Million

Brokerages predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) will announce sales of $31.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.78 million to $32.77 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $34.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $131.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.80 million to $134.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $133.66 million, with estimates ranging from $128.20 million to $139.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 25.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. The company has a market cap of $391.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $24.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,003,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

