USD Coin (USDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. USD Coin has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $355.54 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Poloniex and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.65 or 0.03266890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00059041 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 1,130,100,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,579,005 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Coinsuper, OKEx, Hotbit, CoinEx, Coinbase Pro, Crex24, FCoin, Kucoin, SouthXchange, CPDAX, LATOKEN and Korbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

