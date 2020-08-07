Utrust (UTK) Market Capitalization Hits $38.74 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $38.74 million and $3.11 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.0861 or 0.00000749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00040684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.04953570 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002179 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00050745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.