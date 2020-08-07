Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Argus dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of VLO traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 203,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,546. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

