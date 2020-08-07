Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Trading 6.8% Higher

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.96, 2,165,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,444,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $327.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Eric P. Edelstein acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $220,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,707.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $429,378.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 50.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 365,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 33.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,700,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after buying an additional 1,433,530 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

