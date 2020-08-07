Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $161.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.53. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

