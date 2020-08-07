Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.31. 739,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,762. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

