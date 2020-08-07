Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 362.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,017,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $20,079,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,589,000 after acquiring an additional 348,812 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,968,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 902,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 194,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $49.91 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $84.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

