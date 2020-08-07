Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

