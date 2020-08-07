Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,737 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,767,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,227,926. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27.

