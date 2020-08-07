Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.9% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,119,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,261,000 after acquiring an additional 153,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,360,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 400,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded down $4.98 on Friday, hitting $303.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,657. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $308.47.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

