Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $62,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 274.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.92. The company had a trading volume of 78,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,534. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

