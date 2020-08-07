Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13,268.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,496,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $177.12. 592,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,747. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

