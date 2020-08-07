Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Position Boosted by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $37,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,818. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.05. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.