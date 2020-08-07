Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Trimmed by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,610,000. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $82.39. 4,447,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,311,846. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.71. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

