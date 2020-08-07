Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Trading Up 0%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) rose 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.62 and last traded at $104.45, approximately 113,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 197,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.42.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.72.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.