Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.38% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

IVOG stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $151.96. 6,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,155. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.46. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $153.31.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.