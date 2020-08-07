Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lowered by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,685,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 534.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

