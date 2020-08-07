Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Releases Earnings Results

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 252.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%.

Shares of Vaxart stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 192,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,904,070. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 834,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $2,520,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,896,722 shares of company stock worth $273,555,354 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

