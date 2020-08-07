Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%.

VGR stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $9.32. 854,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,586. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,804,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

