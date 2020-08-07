Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 284,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE VEC opened at $48.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $351.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 21.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 66,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Vectrus by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vectrus by 6.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vectrus by 8.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

