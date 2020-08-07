Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 28.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 19.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $541,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $226,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,093 shares of company stock valued at $18,524,845 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $10.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.33 and its 200 day moving average is $189.68. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

