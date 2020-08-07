Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,186 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $21,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,510,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,608,000 after buying an additional 91,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,339,000 after buying an additional 638,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,870,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,435,000 after buying an additional 260,589 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $11.49 on Friday, reaching $259.74. 25,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.48 and its 200-day moving average is $189.06. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 136.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $226,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,597.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,428 shares of company stock valued at $17,809,053. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. DA Davidson increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

