Velas Price Reaches $0.0502 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $67.39 million and $3.73 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002064 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004503 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002226 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001572 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000125 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,088,120,361 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

