Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Venator Materials in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on VNTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Venator Materials from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Venator Materials from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

Shares of VNTR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 68,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,387. The company has a market cap of $218.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 9,195.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 44,047 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 19.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 238.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 195.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas Delano Anderson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.