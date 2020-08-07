Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ventas by 27.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ventas by 8.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 62.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,868,000 after buying an additional 116,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.52. 3,290,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,457. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

