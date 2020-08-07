Verasity (VRA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $631,623.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $631,623.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00734666 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.58 or 0.02072084 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008679 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008519 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000194 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,139 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

